BOSTON (SHNS) – Cecely Reardon will shed her acting commissioner title at the Department of Youth Services, the Healey administration announced Tuesday.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh announced that Reardon has been appointed to the top role at DYS permanently, effective immediately. She had served since January 2022 as acting commissioner of the juvenile justice agency, which was projected to spend $177 million in the last fiscal year.

DYS serves people between the ages of 12 and 21 “who have been adjudicated delinquent, adjudicated as a youthful offender, or placed in DYS’ overnight arrest beds and/or detention programs while awaiting a future court date.” The agency said its goal is to promote “positive change in the youth in our care and custody” and 73 DYS youth received high school diplomas or high school certificates of attainment during the 2021-2022 school year.

Reardon joined DYS as general counsel in 2014, a post she held for eight years, after working at the Committee for Public Counsel Services as an attorney representing juveniles and young adults. She is a 1992 graduate of Boston College and also earned degrees in 1997 from both Boston College Graduate School of Social Work and Boston College Law School. State records indicate her annual rate of pay at $146,600. Reardon serves on the Governor’s Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Subcommittee on Human Trafficking, is an executive board member for the national Coalition for Juvenile Justice, and serves on the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee in Massachusetts.

“She has built her career on her passion for supporting young people, especially those who are justice-involved,” Walsh said. “We are fortunate to have her steering the ship toward a Commonwealth in which every young person has the skills, supports, and resources they need to engage safely with their communities, and lead productive, fulfilling lives.”