(WWLP) – Thursday, August 25th is recognized as National Burger Day, believed to be first invented in 1885 at the Erie County Fair in Hamburg, New York.

The traditional beef patty has transformed over the years to include other options such as bison, chicken, turkey, etc.

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts burger businesses on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.