(WWLP) – Thursday, August 25th is recognized as National Burger Day, believed to be first invented in 1885 at the Erie County Fair in Hamburg, New York.
The traditional beef patty has transformed over the years to include other options such as bison, chicken, turkey, etc.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts:
- Local Burgy: 93 Main St Williamsburg
- Local Burger: 16 Main St Northampton
- Black Cow Burger Bar: 125 Ave A Turners Falls
- Classic Burgers: 1261 Westfield St West Springfield
- Burgy Brews: 4 Main St Williamsburg
- Johnny’s Tavern: 30 Boltwood Walk Amherst
- Chester Common Table: 30 Main St Chester
- Flat Burger Society: 75 North St Pittsfield
- Max Burger: 684 Bliss Rd Longmeadow
- District Kitchen & Bar: 40 West St Pittsfield
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts burger businesses on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.