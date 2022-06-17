CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking for a way to cool off, entertain your taste buds, and enjoy Western Mass at the same time? These ice cream hot spots are the answer.

Ice cream is ice cream, right? However, when it comes to local ice cream, straight from the farm is a luxury. Western Massachusetts is home to many farms but also some hip places such as Cindy’s, where the ice cream is served with oldies music and an expansive playground. This joint proves to enhance any summer day, especially weekend trips. Perhaps, it is up to par for a Father’s Day treat. Taking a trip out for a scoop or two can be fun for the whole family.

A spot such as Cindy’s in Granby is only one example. Visit one of the following ice cream businesses in western Massachusetts:

Elsie’s Creamery (Ludlow)

McCray’s Country Creamery (South Hadley)

Atkins Farms/ Orchard Run Ice Cream Shop (Amherst)

Harrell’s Ice Cream and Bakery (Northampton)

Absolute Ice Cream Thai Rolled Ice Cream (Northampton)

Batch (South Hadley)

Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery at Barstow’s Longview Farm (Hadley)

Maple Farm Foods (Hadley)

Hadley Scoop at the Silos (Hadley)

Flayvors of Cook Farm (Hadley)

Creamy Delights (Hadley)

Little Heaven (Hadley)

Mill Valley Milk Company (Hadley)

Smokin’ Scoops (West Springfield)

Northside Creamery (Westfield)

Mt. Tom’s Homemade Ice Cream (Easthampton)

Moolicious Farm (Southwick)

Ayah’s Ice Cream (Chicopee)

Mr. Cone (Chicopee)

Midwoods (Ludlow)

Ice Cream Alley (Greenfield)

Barts and Snows Ice Cream Inc (Greenfield)

J B’s Ice Cream Factory (East Longmeadow)

Big Daddy’s Ice Cream & Grille (Springfield)

With cows to pet or a beautiful countryside landscape to savor, when it comes to summer fun; take a road trip or two and enjoy some good ice cream.