Celebration of life held for Friendly’s founder Prestley Blake

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends of Friendly’s founder Prestley Blake celebrated his life at the Springfield Museums Monday.

Blake died at the age of 106 this past February.

Holding the memorial outside at the Springfield Museum has special meaning. Blake and his brother opened the first Friendly’s on State Street in 1935.

He was also a benefactor to the Springfield Museums, which houses Friendly’s memorabilia and his Springfield-made Rolls Royce from 1925.

Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson told 22News, “Those were his principles. If you work hard, you stay smart, you’re going to succeed. Just hold onto your dream. That’s part of the legacy we share at the museums.”

Prestley Blake and his brother Curtis expanded their single ice cream shop on State Street to an 850 store empire throughout the entire country.