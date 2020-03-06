Celtics players join lawmakers in fight to end sexual assault, domestic violence

BOSTON (WWLP) – White Ribbon Day is all about educating young people about healthy relationships, appropriate online use, and respect for one another.

All with the goal of ending sexual assault and domestic violence. The 13th annual White Ribbon Day ceremony took place on the grand staircase at the Statehouse. Jane Doe, the organization that hosted Thursday’s event has been working tirelessly to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

This year’s event focused on promoting positive masculinity among children and featured speakers like Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter.

“Our job is to go out there and inspire, inspire millions of our youth because those kids are going to be our future,” Kanter said.

The state has also launched a program called ‘respectfully’ giving kids examples of healthy relationships between friends, peers or romantic partners.