Census Push Week created to increase response rates of residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Census Push Week kicked off in Springfield Monday, as cities and towns launch a competition to drive up response rates.

Over the next week, counties across the country will compete to see which can drive up response rates the most. STAVROS hosted a kick off event Monday, encouraging its clients to respond.

Currently, Hampshire County leads Massachusetts with a 71 percent response rate already. Nantucket is last with just 26 percent:

Hampshire County – 71.00%

Norfolk County – 70.60%

Middlesex County – 70.40%

Franklin County – 68.50%

Plymouth County – 66.60%

Essex County – 66.50%

Worcester County – 65.90%

Bristol County – 65.20%

Hampden County – 65.20%

Berkshire County – 58.80%

Suffolk County – 52.70%

Barnstable County – 46.60%

Dukes County – 27.00%

Nantucket County – 26.10%

Census Push week events will continue all over western Massachusetts this week. STAVROS leaders stressed the long-lasting importance of census responses.

“The response rate in this area was rather low. For the next 10 years this is going to affect your funding for you schools, you infrastructures, your services that are available within your community. So we wanted to make sure Springfield is full aware.” Yashira Ruiz, Director of Services at STAVROS

The STAVROS Census Push event is open until three this afternoon and will run again next Monday, August third.