Change someone’s life forever by donating blood

(WWLP) – During the summer months, the American Red Cross is making a plea for people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. The reason is the number of donors enjoying vacation. The Red Cross urges booking an appointment while on vacation, as it will only take an hour of your time.

The Red Cross says donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment. Hospitals are responding to a high number of traumas and emergency room visits, leading to the need in blood.

Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10 percent in 2021, more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

The Red Cross needs more blood donors to ensure hospitals stay stocked with lifesaving blood products. Those who give blood through July 31, will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by mail.