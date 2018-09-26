Changes for state police work, overtime policies following overtime abuse scandal

Changes are coming to the Massachusetts State Police work and overtime policies.

The Massachusetts State Police have hired a consulting firm as the department tries to move forward from the scandal.

Read More: State Police implement new reforms after overtime scandal

Forty-six current and former Troopers are being investigated for abusing overtime pay.

These reforms come after Troop E, which monitored the Mass Pike, was eliminated from the department, because several of its officers allegedly put in overtime that they never worked.

Back in April, the Baker administration and Colonel Gilpin announced a series of reforms to the state police including GPS tracking of cruisers and increased use of body cameras.

The governor and lieutenant governor say the commonwealth is doing everything it can to restore public trust in state police across Massachusetts.

Related: