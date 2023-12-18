CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after falling from a pickup truck on Stafford Street in Charlton.

According to the Charlton Police Department, officers found a white Ford pickup truck parked on the side of the road and a man suffering from injuries around 1:30 a.m.

The truck was traveling westbound on Stafford Street when the passenger fell from the pickup truck, striking the ground, for reasons still under investigation. The operator of the vehicle stopped, called the police, and remained there until the police showed up.

The passenger was taken to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus where he died.

This incident remains under investigation by the Charlton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.