“Check Ya Stickah”: More than 584,000 Massachusetts vehicles have expired inspection stickers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding residents of Massachusetts to get their annual inspection.

According to MassDOT, there are over 584,000 vehicles registered in Massachusetts that need an annual emissions and safety inspection.

“Annual motor vehicle inspections are an integral part of helping ensure that vehicles traveling on roadways across the Commonwealth are deemed safe and not releasing dangerous emissions that can be harmful to individuals and the environment,” said Acting Secretary of Transportation and CEO Jamey Tesler.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, an inspection sticker extension was granted for those expiring between March and May 2020, however those have since expired and no further extensions are planned.

There are 1,800 local inspection stations, across Massachusetts that are open and customers are encouraged to visit the Inspection Station Locator to find a location near them and plan their trip to update their sticker.

“The emissions and safety inspection ensures motor vehicles operating in Massachusetts are safe, properly maintained, and not emitting excess air pollutants in our communities, which will improve air quality for us all,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg.

The RMV reminds everyone that driving any car without a valid inspection sticker is a traffic violation that may result in a fine and impact individual insurance rates.