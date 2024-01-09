(WWLP) – There’s only a few days left until Miss Massachusetts 2023 competes in the 2024 Miss America contest.

Chelsea Vuong will represent Massachusetts and hopes to bring home the crown.

On Monday, Voung started off her week of competition for Miss America by attending the arrival ceremony in Orlando, Florida. As can be seen on her Instagram, Voung wore a yellow top and skirt adorned with rhinestones, while greeting the crowd. The ceremony marked the start of a busy week filled with rehearsals, interviews, and events leading up to the final competition on Sunday.

Vuong posted on her Instagram stating, “So blessed to have the platform to share my story and how this opportunity has shaped my life with the judges.” Vuong is also committed to using her platform at Miss America to empower young women and inspire them to pursue their dreams.

As the first Chinese American woman serving as Massachusetts titleholder, she’s already been positively impacting thousands. Vuong has promoted her Community Service Initiative “Dollars and Sense for Financial Freedom” during her year of service. She has been able to continue her efforts in increasing financial literacy at schools, churches, women’s shelters, and with military families to help others become financially independent.

Her new podcast, The Currency Coach, interviews current and retired NFL players about their financial journeys to help others gain a better understanding of financial literacy. She created a non-profit, FinancialMile, to teach financial literacy to undergraduate students in Cambridge. In her role as Miss Massachusetts, Vuong has been expanding this initiative with the $15,000 scholarship she received.

Vuong competes in the Miss America Preliminary Competition, starting on Wednesday.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and biggest supporters who have prepared me to be the best version of myself for this moment.” Chelsea Vuong, Miss Massachusetts 2023

The next Miss America will be crowned on Sunday, January 14th.

