CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crossing guard for Bowie Elementary School in Chicopee is being recognized for providing safe routes to school.

Cheryl Anziano is one of the 2023 winners that will be honored during an award ceremony scheduled for Thursday at the Massachusetts State House in Boston in coordination with MassDOT’s Safe Routes to School Program. It highlights the roles crossing guards play in helping students and families safely access schools.

Safe Routes to School Winners:

Crossing Guard of the Year: Debbie Lang – Warren-Prescott School in Boston.

Debbie Lang – Warren-Prescott School in Boston. Honorable Mention: Dr. James Cummings – Superintendent of the Grafton Public Schools.

Dr. James Cummings – Superintendent of the Grafton Public Schools. Crossing Guard Champions: Linda Carella – Hardy Elementary School in Arlington. Cheryl Anziano – Herbert V. Bowie Elementary School in Chicopee. Claire MacPherson – Pierce School in Brookline.



“Crossing guards play an integral role in school communities throughout the Commonwealth by helping to support the safe travel of students and families to and from school,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “We are pleased to recognize this year’s winners who were nominated by families and school and community members because of their special contributions within each community and for their exemplary level of service, proactive safety-focused actions they perform, and their enthusiasm and dedication in keeping the individuals they serve safe.”

There were approximately 175 crossing guard nominations submitted for consideration from over 35 statewide communities.