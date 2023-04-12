CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A presentation this evening in Chicopee for the older population. The city’s library hosted a “Know Before You Need It” a new informational series focused on elder care and veterans service agencies. 22News spoke to one of the Director of Veteran Services in Chicopee on why it’s important to learn about programs and resources pertaining to elder care.

Stephanie Shaw, the Director of Chicopee Veteran Services told 22News, “So that when something happens at home, people aren’t scrambling when they have no time to learn this stuff and find out what a good plan is to have at home.”

Networking was also offered, along with group discussions on ways to best take care of the elderly and our local veterans.