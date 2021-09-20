Chicopee to hold preliminary elections Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is holding the preliminary election for City Council in Ward 5 and School Committee Tuesday.
Running for Ward 5 City Council are Alissia Heath, John Kivel, and Frederick Krampits. Those running for School Committee include Stephen Nembirkow, Susan Ann Szetela Lopes, and Donald Vadnais.
Polls in Chicopee will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations.
- Ward 1 – A: Bellamy School, 314 Pendleton Avenue
- Ward 1 – B: Bellamy School, 314 Pendleton Avenue
- Ward 2 – A: Patrick E. Bowe School, 115 Hampden Street
- Ward 2 – B: Knights of Columbus, 460 Granby Road
- Ward 3 – A: Stefanik School, 720 Meadow Street
- Ward 3 – B: Stefanik School, 720 Meadow Street
- Ward 4 – A: Chicopee Senior Center, 5 West Main Street
- Ward 4 – B: Chicopee Senior Center, 5 West Main Street
- Ward 5 – A: First Central Bible Church, 50 Broadway
- Ward 5 – B: First Central Bible Church, 50 Broadway
- Ward 6 – A – N: Knights of Columbus, 1599 Memorial Drive
- Ward 6 – A – S: Sheridan Circle Community Building, 1 Central Avenue
- Ward 6 – B – E: Litwin School, 135 Litwin Lane off Burnett Road
- Ward 6 – B – W: Sheridan Circle Community Building, 1 Central Avenue
- Ward 7 – A: Legacy Church Hall, 790 Chicopee Street
- Ward 7 – B: Legacy Church Hall, 790 Chicopee Street
- Ward 8 – A: Chicopee Housing Authority, 7 Valley View Court
- Ward 8 – B: Anna Barry School, 55 Connell Street, Holly Street Entrance
- Ward 9 – A: Knights of Columbus, 1599 Memorial Drive
- Ward 9 – B: Knights of Columbus, 1599 Memorial Drive
Holyoke, Northampton, North Adams, and Montague are also holding preliminary elections on Tuesday, September 21. 22News will have live election results on WWLP.com.