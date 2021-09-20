Chicopee to hold preliminary elections Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is holding the preliminary election for City Council in Ward 5 and School Committee Tuesday.

Running for Ward 5 City Council are Alissia Heath, John Kivel, and Frederick Krampits. Those running for School Committee include Stephen Nembirkow, Susan Ann Szetela Lopes, and Donald Vadnais.

Polls in Chicopee will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations.

Ward 1 – A: Bellamy School, 314 Pendleton Avenue

Ward 1 – B: Bellamy School, 314 Pendleton Avenue

Ward 2 – A: Patrick E. Bowe School, 115 Hampden Street

Ward 2 – B: Knights of Columbus, 460 Granby Road

Ward 3 – A: Stefanik School, 720 Meadow Street

Ward 3 – B: Stefanik School, 720 Meadow Street

Ward 4 – A: Chicopee Senior Center, 5 West Main Street

Ward 4 – B: Chicopee Senior Center, 5 West Main Street

Ward 5 – A: First Central Bible Church, 50 Broadway

Ward 5 – B: First Central Bible Church, 50 Broadway

Ward 6 – A – N: Knights of Columbus, 1599 Memorial Drive

Ward 6 – A – S: Sheridan Circle Community Building, 1 Central Avenue

Ward 6 – B – E: Litwin School, 135 Litwin Lane off Burnett Road

Ward 6 – B – W: Sheridan Circle Community Building, 1 Central Avenue

Ward 7 – A: Legacy Church Hall, 790 Chicopee Street

Ward 7 – B: Legacy Church Hall, 790 Chicopee Street

Ward 8 – A: Chicopee Housing Authority, 7 Valley View Court

Ward 8 – B: Anna Barry School, 55 Connell Street, Holly Street Entrance

Ward 9 – A: Knights of Columbus, 1599 Memorial Drive

Ward 9 – B: Knights of Columbus, 1599 Memorial Drive

Holyoke, Northampton, North Adams, and Montague are also holding preliminary elections on Tuesday, September 21. 22News will have live election results on WWLP.com.