Child falls from ski lift at Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton

CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 7-year-old boy was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital after falling from the ski lift at Blue Hills Ski Area Monday.

According to a news release from Chief Charles Doody of the Canton Fire Department, a 7-year-old boy of Rockland fell approximately 35 feet from a ski lift with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The Blue Hills Ski Area ski patrol provided medical care before the assistance of the Canton fire, police, paramedics, and the Massachusetts State Police arrived. The boy was taken by helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The child’s family was at the ski area at the time. The incident is being investigated by the State Office of Public Safety and Inspections.