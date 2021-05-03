Chlorine shortage expected this summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we get warmer temperatures, more people are going to want to open their swimming pools.

Towards the end of May is when most people start to open their swimming pools for the season but chlorine could be tough to find this year. The “worst chlorine shortage in a century” is expected to happen this year as more and more people are looking to install and maintain their pools.

“We planned ahead and we knew that we were going to run low on a lot of things. We ordered ahead of time, so we’re good for now,” said Glen Swiatlowski of Teddy Bear Pool & Spa.

Being prepared for the increase in demand is what Teddy Bear Pool and Spas is planning for, but the production of chlorine is what might lead to there being a shortage. The shortage for chlorine comes from a fire in the chlorine plant based in Louisiana. The fire was started due to Hurricane Laura back in August of 2020.

Many pool owners are already being proactive and planning ahead.

“I just didn’t want to open the pool, go through all the work opening the pool and then halfway through the season not be able to get any tablets,” said Bruce and Joyce Davis of Clarksburg.

More and more people will start to open their pools in the coming months. If you notice a shortage and need to make a switch to your chlorine, it is best to ask an employee on what they recommend to do.

There are some things you can do to make your chlorine last longer. Experts say you can shower before swimming or run filters longer to keep the water circulating.