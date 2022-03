BOSTON (WWLP) – Chris Rock will perform for the first time since the Academy Awards Wednesday in Boston.

The comedian has sold-out all five of his shows scheduled this week according to Ticketmaster. Will Smith slapped rock on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The upcoming shows are scheduled to be at The Wilbur Wednesday, March 30 to Friday, April 1. Re-sale ticket prices for Wednesday’s show are hitting hundreds of dollars.