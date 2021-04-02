Christians observe Good Friday in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christians here in western Massachusetts and throughout the world are observing Good Friday, the day Christ was crucified.

During Good Friday, there were pro-life stations at the Cross and Rosary in Springfield.

Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese William Byrne told 22News what the Crucifixion signifies, “He was nailed to the cross, that life always wins. When we look upon the cross, but most importantly the mercy of God.”

The Pastor of United Congregational Church in Holyoke, Reverend Morkin, also spoke of the Crucifixion of Christ and its meaning to him on this Good Friday, “He was so firm in his identity that he was willing to let himself be nailed up on the cross and die in this terrible way. It’s something that draws out the soul.”

Regardless of which church they attend, the faithful will worship this weekend as they celebrate the life and resurrection of of Jesus Christ through Easter Sunday.