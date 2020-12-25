Christmas Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Merry Christmas! Check out what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day across western Massachusetts below.

STORES:

CVS Pharmacy: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The pharmacy is closed in most locations but customers are encouraged to call ahead of time to see if your local pharmacy is open.

Walmart: Closed

BJ’s: Closed

Walgreens: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.

Costo: Closed

Holyoke Mall at InglesideHampshire Mall, and Eastfield Mall: Closed

RESTAURANTS:

Denny’s: Open, hours may vary due to state curfew

Dunkin’: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.

Starbucks: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.

IHOP: Hours vary depending on location.

GROCERY STORES:

Stop & Shop: Closed

Big Y: Closed

Aldi: Closed

