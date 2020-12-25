Christmas Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Merry Christmas! Check out what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day across western Massachusetts below.
STORES:
CVS Pharmacy: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The pharmacy is closed in most locations but customers are encouraged to call ahead of time to see if your local pharmacy is open.
Walmart: Closed
BJ’s: Closed
Walgreens: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.
Costo: Closed
Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, Hampshire Mall, and Eastfield Mall: Closed
RESTAURANTS:
Denny’s: Open, hours may vary due to state curfew
Dunkin’: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.
Starbucks: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.
IHOP: Hours vary depending on location.
GROCERY STORES:
Stop & Shop: Closed
Big Y: Closed
Aldi: Closed