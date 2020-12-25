Christmas Day: What’s open, what’s closed

BOSTON (WWLP) - At least 30,000 people in Massachusetts have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to a Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report released by the Department of Public Health.

The report, which will be released every Thursday along with the state’s daily and weekly COVID-19 updates, gives a breakdown of the number of vaccines administered, the doses of vaccines shipped to the state, cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to counties, the age group and race of those vaccinated, the practice/employment of those vaccinated, and the vaccine type (Pfizer, Moderna).