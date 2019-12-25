Christmas Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Merry Christmas! Check out what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day across western Massachusetts below.

STORES:

CVS Pharmacy: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Pharmacy is closed and will reopen Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Walmart: Closed

BJ’s: Closed

Walgreens: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.

Rite Aid: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Costo: Closed

Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, Hampshire Mall, Eastfield Mall: Closed

Enfield Square Mall: 10:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m. Individual store hours may vary.

RESTAURANTS:

Denny’s: Open 24 Hours

Dunkin’: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.

Starbucks: Hours vary depending on location. Click here to view hours.

IHOP: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

