Christmas Weather Alert: Morning freezing rain may cause icy road conditions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Saturday for freezing rain.

On Christmas Day, freezing rain will continue during the morning hours, but late morning into the early afternoon hours, the freezing rain will gradually changeover to plain rain. Take it slow on the roads, and be very cautious when driving in icy conditions.

Saturday night rain will continue to fall but it may changeover to some snow in the hills and the Berkshires before ending. tomorrow night will hit the upper 20s and low 30s.

We'll have both rain and freezing rain showers 🌧️ for Christmas Day 🎄 Potentially some pockets of sleet or snow. That means icy roads. PLEASE be careful 🚗 and take it slow. Two hands on the wheel and extra distance. Merry Christmas everyone 🎅 pic.twitter.com/fkfmjK1BtW — 22News StormTeam (@22NewsStormTeam) December 24, 2021

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, Sleet/Freezing Rain After Midnight

Lows: 22-26

Winds: Light

SATURDAY: Freezing Rain to Rain



Highs: 36-40

Winds: Light

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain Likely, Cloudy

Lows: 30-34

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy



Highs: 40-44