Christmas Weather Alert: Morning freezing rain may cause icy road conditions

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch 22News starting at 5PM in the video player above.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Saturday for freezing rain.

On Christmas Day, freezing rain will continue during the morning hours, but late morning into the early afternoon hours, the freezing rain will gradually changeover to plain rain. Take it slow on the roads, and be very cautious when driving in icy conditions.

Saturday night rain will continue to fall but it may changeover to some snow in the hills and the Berkshires before ending. tomorrow night will hit the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, Sleet/Freezing Rain After Midnight

Lows: 22-26
Winds: Light

SATURDAY: Freezing Rain to Rain

Highs: 36-40
Winds: Light

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain Likely, Cloudy

Lows: 30-34

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy

Highs: 40-44

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories