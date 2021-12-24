Christmas Weather Alert: Morning freezing rain may cause icy road conditions

Watch 22News starting at 5PM in the video player above.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Saturday for freezing rain.
On Christmas Day, freezing rain will continue during the morning hours, but late morning into the early afternoon hours, the freezing rain will gradually changeover to plain rain. Take it slow on the roads, and be very cautious when driving in icy conditions.
Saturday night rain will continue to fall but it may changeover to some snow in the hills and the Berkshires before ending. tomorrow night will hit the upper 20s and low 30s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, Sleet/Freezing Rain After Midnight
Lows: 22-26
Winds: Light
SATURDAY: Freezing Rain to Rain
Highs: 36-40
Winds: Light
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain Likely, Cloudy
Lows: 30-34
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 40-44