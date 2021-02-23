Cinemagic closing movie theater locations across 3 states, including Sturbridge location

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — All locations of a New Hampshire-based movie theater company will permanently close locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire after over 20 years of service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemagic locations closing include:

  • Saco, Maine
  • Westbrook, Maine
  • South Portland, Maine
  • Salisbury, Massachusetts
  • Sturbridge, Massachusetts
  • Hooksett, New Hampshire
  • Merrimack, New Hampshire
  • Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Cinemagic’s parent company, Zyacorp Entertainment, said in a statement Sunday that the theaters will not reopen, WCSH-TV reported.

