Cinemagic closing movie theater locations across 3 states, including Sturbridge location

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — All locations of a New Hampshire-based movie theater company will permanently close locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire after over 20 years of service due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cinemagic locations closing include:
- Saco, Maine
- Westbrook, Maine
- South Portland, Maine
- Salisbury, Massachusetts
- Sturbridge, Massachusetts
- Hooksett, New Hampshire
- Merrimack, New Hampshire
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Cinemagic’s parent company, Zyacorp Entertainment, said in a statement Sunday that the theaters will not reopen, WCSH-TV reported.