Citizen helps put out house fire in Warren

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A person passing by helped put out the majority of a fire in Warren with a garden hose Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Warren Fire Department, a fire at 122 East Road was reported at around 8:11 a.m. from a neighbor. When fire crews arrived, Chief Lavoie requested mutual aid from Brimfield and North Brookfield fire departments to help put out the fire while Palmer and West Brookfield covered the fire station.

It was determined the cause of the fire was from an air conditioner in the window that malfunctioned and caught fire. The fire from the air conditioner spread through the walls of the house. Due to the quick action from an unnamed citizen, the damage to the house was limited.

No one was home at the time of the fire but two dogs were rescued from the home by first responders.