SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifteen nonprofit organizations in the state, two of which are based in Springfield, will receive funding and support from Citizens Bank, as part of their new ‘Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money’ program.

Select nonprofits will receive nearly $400,000 to help support the work done in communities across the state of Massachusetts. This announcement comes in April, which is Financial Literacy Month, which raises awareness of the need for more financial literacy education, according to a release sent to 22News from Citizens.

The bank will provide a total of $2 million in contributions to 150 different nonprofit organizations across many of the communities it serves.

This year’s recipients in Massachusetts include:

ACT Lawrence Inc.

Camp Harbor View Foundation, Inc.

Centro de Apoyo Familiar

Council for Economic Education

Economic Empowerment Trust Fund

Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, Inc.

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance

Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership, Inc.

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship

The Children’s Museum

Neighborhood of Affordable Housing, Inc.

Urban Edge Housing Corporation

Way Finders, Inc.

Dress for Success Boston, Inc

“Citizens is committed to ensuring that all individuals have access to economic opportunity, and we know that having strong financial knowledge is essential to unlocking that opportunity and reducing the wealth gap,” said Lisa Murray, President, Citizens, Massachusetts. “In Massachusetts, Citizens is proud to support our local partners in providing residents with the confidence and tools to own their financial success and build brighter futures.”

For additional information on Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money, please visit their website.

The goal of this new initiative is to help strengthen communities by providing numerous efforts, which include program support, through direct funding as well as volunteerism, giving people the necessary resources to be financially healthy and motivation to pursue their goals.