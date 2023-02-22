SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman sent a letter to Governor Healey and other state and federal leaders requesting federal funding to support expanding internet access and affordability in the city.

In his letter, Lederman urged specific consideration for support to make this concept a reality in Springfield as a matter of equity. He also stated that recent studies have shown that 54 percent of households in Springfield lack access to reliable internet service.

This disparity puts many families and businesses at a huge disadvantage as more and more resources and opportunities move online.

“The Internet has become an essential utility for families and businesses, and people are tired of being nickel and dimed when it comes to Internet access. Springfield residents and businesses deserve options when it comes to their internet service,” said Council President Lederman, “A municipal Internet network would put the public in the driver seat when it comes to ensuring affordable and capable Internet access.”

"Suburban communities like Westfield, South Hadley, and Chicopee have already begun investing in municipal internet service and are providing better service at a lower cost than what is available to our community."

“This is the infrastructure of the future and we can’t afford to be left behind,” said Council President Lederman.

“As the state and federal government continue to consider expenditure of pandemic recovery and infrastructure dollars, now is the time to be advocating for this investment. It’s vital to ensure we remain competitive economically, educationally, and technologically,” said Council President Lederman.