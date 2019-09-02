Civil rights activists advocate for U.S. immigrants in Boston

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A group of civil rights activists took to the streets of Boston on Monday to advocate for more rights for immigrants living in the U.S.

The SEIU State Council of MA and several other unions that represent minorities in the workforce held the march to show that hard-working immigrants don’t deserve to be criminalized, detained, deported and separated from their families.

In a Facebook post that gained the attention of minority communities across the state, the group said, “This Labor Day, let’s stand together to uplift the immigrant workers who built our country while advocating for crucial legislation in MA, including access to driver’s licenses for all regardless of immigration status.”

While marching through the streets of Boston, the group can be heard shouting ‘An attack on immigrants, is an attack on all of us. Let’s stand together and fight back!’ A message that they hope will make an impact at both the state and federal levels.