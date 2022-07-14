MANSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police safely deactivated a live Civil War-era cannonball found at a residence in Mansfield.

According to Massachusetts State Police, on July 7th at around 9:10 p.m. Troopers were called to assist Mansfield police at a home on Charlene Drive in Mansfield after a suspicious spherical object was found by family members at the residence.

State Troopers examined the object which was a spherical metallic ball, approximately 4 inches in diameter, and was severely corroded. X-rays revealed the object was consistent with cannonballs that have an interior void space filled with whatever explosive material was used by its manufacturer.

Research determined the object was a Civil War-era cannonball and that it could be live. Law enforcement moved the cannonball to a safe disposal site in Mansfield and the countercharge determined the cannonball was live and posed a threat.