Claims show one in four pediatric patients dropped psychotherapy

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than half of pediatric patients in a cohort of nearly 3,300 analyzed by the Health Policy Commission transitioned their psychotherapy visits entirely to telehealth from March to June of last year, while about one in four appeared to discontinue their psychotherapy services.

At a meeting Wednesday of the HPC’s Market Oversight and Transparency Committee, commission staff presented research on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on pediatric behavioral health care in Massachusetts.

A new health care law that Gov. Charlie Baker signed on Jan. 1 tasks the commission with studying and reporting on how COVID-19 has affected the health care system, including information on utilization trends.

Social distancing, stay-at-home orders and limits on non-emergency in-person health care services drove many providers and patients to telehealth early in the pandemic, and state and federal policies encouraged the use of technology to provide care remotely.

Nationally, telehealth visits peaked in April and after that steadily accounted for roughly 10 percent of all visits through 2020, according to figures presented Wednesday.

Massachusetts figures show telehealth became a major component of behavioral health care.

“After a shift in utilization March to May, behavioral health providers gained back almost their entire original volume, and most of that volume remains in telehealth … whereas that has not been true for other provider types,” Laura Nasuti, the commission’s associate director on research and cost trends, said. “Telehealth really has been here not just in April and May when the health care system was shut down at the beginning of the pandemic but it has persisted in Massachusetts, and specifically for behavioral health.”

The commission analyzed a sample of Massachusetts claims data from the national COVID-19 Research Database, which Nasuti said was largely behavioral health claims.

Through that analysis, the commission found a “significant switch” to behavioral health treatment via telehealth among all age groups at the beginning of the pandemic, though the youngest and oldest age groups “made less of a switch,” Nasuti said. Behavioral health patients younger than 9 and older than 75 were also slightly more likely to resume in-person visits as the health care system reopened.

Focusing on pediatric behavioral health, the HPC looked at a cohort of 3,295 Massachusetts residents age 21 and under with at least one primary behavioral health diagnosis before March 2020 who were actively receiving psychotherapy services before the pandemic.

The cohort’s total psychotherapy visits plummeted last March, as COVID-19 first took hold and state government imposed restrictions affecting much of daily life. HPC research associate Yue Huang said the volume of visits “quickly rebounded” in April, and from April through June about 90 percent of those visits were done through telehealth.

Fifty-seven percent of the pediatric patients moved their psychotherapy entirely to telehealth from March through June, with 15 percent using both telehealth and in-person services and 5 percent conducting in-person visits only. Twenty-four percent, or 784 patients, appeared to discontinue care, the HPC data shows.

Those who continued care received more frequent services, and those who discontinued care were slightly more likely to be male and to be younger, according to the HPC.

“There might be many reasons why we stop observing psychotherapy services in the data,” Huang said. “Some of them may be pandemic-related. It might have to do with internet connectivity issues or a patient’s comfort level or privacy concerns with using telehealth, or it could have to do with clinical factors unrelated to the pandemic. It’s a little hard to tease that out.”

Health Policy Commission member Martin Cohen said that behavioral health providers’ ability to pivot quickly to telehealth has been “extraordinary,” and said it will be important to keep watching the data through 2021.

“What we’re seeing is an increase in behavioral health needs as the pandemic is prolonged, particularly as we see more effects of business closures, as we see the impact of housing evictions,” Cohen said. “If we look at past literature around behavioral health following natural disasters, we know the impacts happen six, one year, 18 months after the disaster, and I think we’re seeing that play out in behavioral health.”