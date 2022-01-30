Clean-up continues across the state following Saturday’s winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Piles of snow left across the state as Massachusetts experienced its biggest winter storm of the year thus far.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito addressed the Commonwealth during a press conference on Saturday morning.

“The storm delivered just what experts predicted,” she said. “The storm moved out of our region last night but we expect to be clearing more roads and without utilities throughout the day today and tomorrow.”

The eastern part of the state getting the brunt of the storm and the snowfall. However, western Massachusetts wasn’t quite spared. 22News viewers reported snowfall in different parts of the region. Viewers in Monson reported ten inches, in Belchertown eight inches was reported.

Springfield didn’t receive as much snow as other parts of western Massachusetts, but as the third-largest municipality in the state, the city had a lot of clean-up. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, it takes between 16 to 20 hours to complete snow operations in Springfield. The city is responsible for the clean-up of 1,100 lane miles of roadway.

“The cleanup is definitely going to be more intense as you go towards the east and eastern Hampden County,” 22News meteorologist Chris Bouzakis said. “It’s going to stay for the next few days, pretty cold for the first half of the week. But we do have a warm-up on the way on Thursday we could hit 50 degrees.”

Once that temperature rises later this week, the snow will melt. New England will be left to do what it does best this time of year, prepare for the next Nor’Eastern.