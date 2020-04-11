Cleaning facility to boost used mask sterilization efforts in Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker toured a mask cleaning facility Saturday while providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The governor said the new Battelle mask sterilizing facility, located in Somerville, will provide a major boost to personal protective equipment numbers in Massachusetts.

Baker also said the mask cleaning facility will soon be able to decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks every day. A Vapor Phase Hydrogen Peroxide process does the heavy lifting of the sanitation process.

We found creative ways to track down more and more PPE and we will continue doing so in order to get more to the people who are battling this disease head on. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Baker said grocery store and supermarket workers will be able to go to Gillette Stadium and The Big fairgrounds to be tested for COVID-19. Workers will be allowed to take tests even if they do not show symptoms of of the virus.

Baker also announced Massachusetts will activate an additional 3,000 National Guard members to help with the virus response.