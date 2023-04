BOSTON (WWLP) – The tires on dozens of SUVs were deflated on Beacon Hill Wednesday night.

Climate Activists called the Tyre Extinguishers left notes on the 43 vehicles they vandalized saying that SUVs are unnecessary, pure vanity, and a disaster for our climate.

On its website, Tyre Extinguishers said no tires were deflated on electric, hybrid, or vehicles with handicap signs. Police are investigating, no one has been arrested.