Climbing gas prices putting strain on businesses with delivery services

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are still climbing, now up by 8 cents from last week, averaging nearly $3.35 per gallon. Today’s price is 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.25 higher than this time last year.

22News spoke with Anthony Laquori, the owner of Nicky’s Pizza in Agawam, and he says the gas prices are really affecting business and their delivery drivers.

Liquori told 22News, “It’s been affecting my delivery drivers bad. They are going 7-8 miles out of the way and with the gas prices going up, they are not happy. I have to pay them more to compensate their gas. It’s affecting all of us.”

The recent rise in the pump price is due to higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks alongside elevated crude prices. Global oil production is still below pre-pandemic levels.