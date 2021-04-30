Clusters of right whales in Cape Cod Bay area

CAPE COD (WWLP) – At least 160 right whales were spotted skimming the surface in the Cape Cod Bay and along South Shore this week.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, the division of Marine Fisheries is asking boaters to travel at speeds no greater than 10 knots in the Cape Cod Bay area through May 15 due to the ongoing presence of right whales.

(Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries)

The right whales were found by aerial surveillance on April 27 and 28 in which the enter for Coastal Studies documented at least 160 of them skim feeding at the surface or just below. This feeding behavior makes them not aware of their surroundings and may often not see a vessel in the area.

It is against the law to approach right whales within 500 yards.