Coast Guard: 4 hurt when ferry runs aground in Boston Harbor



BOSTON, Mass (SHNS) – Four people sustained injuries Friday morning when an MBTA ferry ran aground near Long Island, a T spokesman said.

The ferry was headed toward Boston from Hull around 7:30 a.m. when, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo, it was “cut off” by another vessel and ended up on a small cropping of land near the island.

“The ferry Lightning, inbound towards Boston, was ‘cut off’ by a sportfishing boat, requiring the Lightning’s Captain to take action to avoid a collision,” Pesaturo said in an email.

Pesaturo said 81 passengers were on board. The U.S. Coast Guard’s northeast office at first said two were injured before updating that figure to four.

The ferry is not taking on water, Pesaturo said, and another vessel was dispatched to pick up the passengers.

The Coast Guard said there was a breach in the hull, but that it was above the waterline. Pictures on social media show ferry goers wearing life vests and sitting on the boat in heavy fog awaiting resolution.

The incident occurred minutes before T officials were about to highlight the reopening of the Red Line’s Wollaston Station.