Coast Guard rescued fisherman off Nantucket

BOSTON (USCG) – Coast Guard crews successfully rescued a 45-year-old fisherman from the 80-foot fishing vessel, Mariner, approximately 35 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sunday.

At 12:50 p.m., watch standers at the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Command Center were notified by the vessel captain who was concerned about a crewmember experiencing chest pains. 

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac based on the concern that the fisherman’s condition could worsen if left untreated.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew transported the man back to shore where Emergency Medical Services took him to Cape Cod Hospital. 

The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly four-foot seas and 20 mph winds.

