Coast Guard rescues fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann

BOSTON (WWLP) – A video from the U.S. Coast Guard by Air Station Cape Cod shows an injured fisherman being rescued east of Cape Ann Thursday.

The Coast Guard in Boston received a report that a crewmember from the fishing vessel Sea Rambler, had severely injured their arm in a hatch, and were requesting assistance. Crew from the Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk rescued the fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann and was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston. 

The fishing vessel Sea Rambler is from Portland, Maine.

