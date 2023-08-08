BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Three fishermen were rescued Saturday from Atlantic waters after sending an alert from their boat.

The Coast Guard reports they received an alert around 12:28pm on Saturday, August 5, from an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) from the 55-foot commercial fishing vessel “Miss Kara.”

The Coast Guard deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from their station at Brandt Point, Nantucket.

The helicopter crew located all three fishermen clinging to a buoy about five miles east of Nantucket and lifted them from the water. They were then taken to Hyannis Airport and treated by EMS.

“Their properly registered EPIRB was invaluable for the rescue of these three fishermen,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kristi Butler, search and rescue coordinator for the First Coast Guard District. “This positive outcome demonstrates the importance of maintaining vital lifesaving equipment onboard your vessel.”

The fishermen were not wearing life jackets. There is no information on what happened to the boat and why the fishermen were in the water.