Coast Guard safely located 2 missing men, dog along US eastern seaboard

BOSTON (COAST GUARD) – The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for two overdue sail-boaters and their dog after they did not arrive at their destination in Norfolk, Virginia, Friday, Oct. 25.
Missing:
- Ryan Hollis
- Joshua Kane Cairone
- French bulldog, Louis-the-buoy
All were last seen aboard a white 43-foot Benneteau sailboat named Carol K. via social media post at 12:41 p.m., Wednesday, October 23.
Coast Guard watchstanders were first notified via a phone call from Hollis’ girlfriend reporting him overdue Friday.
Search and rescue crews include an HC-130 aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and an HC-144 aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Rescue crews have completed multiple searches over large areas of the East Coast of the United States covering more than 30,000 square nautical miles.
The Coast Guard will continue its urgent marine information broadcasts on marine radio channel 16 pending further developments.
Anyone with information on the missing men is requested to contact the Coast Guard command center at (617) 223-8555.
