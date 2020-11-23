Coast Guard searching for 4 fishermen northeast of Provincetown

BOSTON (USCG) – The Coast Guard is searching for four fishermen approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, Monday.

Watchstanders at First District Coast Guard Command Center, in Boston, received notification at 1 a.m., Monday, from the 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose’s emergency position indicating radio beacon.

The vessel owner reported there were four people aboard, and there were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone.

The Coast Guard immediately launched a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous to search for the Emmy Rose. Upon arrival to the vessel’s last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft.

Searching are crews from:

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft

Coast Guard Station Provincetown 47-foot Motor Life Boat

Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo, a 110-foot Patrol Boat, homeported in Gloucester, Massachusetts

The weather on scene is 30-knot winds with 6-to-8-foot seas.

The Emmy Rose is homeported in Portland, Maine.