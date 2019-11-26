Coast Guard suspends search for 3 fishermen off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON (USCG) – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday at 4:40 p.m. for three missing fishermen in the waters off Massachusetts.
The three missing are:
- Gerald Bretal
- Mark Cormier Jr.
- Xavier Vega
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard District One command center initially received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) alert Sunday at 3:18 p.m. from the fishing boat Leonardo, which capsized and sank 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.
Crewmembers from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and rescued one person, Ernesto Santos, from a life raft.
The search spanned over 25 hours and includes the following assets:
- Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba
- Coast Guard Cutter Cobia
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod
It was reported the missing were not wearing survival suits or life jackets.
After all leads are exhausted, the Coast Guard suspends a search pending new information.