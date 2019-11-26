Coast Guard suspends search for 3 fishermen off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON (USCG) – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday at 4:40 p.m. for three missing fishermen in the waters off Massachusetts.

The three missing are:

Gerald Bretal

Mark Cormier Jr.

Xavier Vega

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard District One command center initially received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) alert Sunday at 3:18 p.m. from the fishing boat Leonardo, which capsized and sank 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.



Crewmembers from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and rescued one person, Ernesto Santos, from a life raft.

The search spanned over 25 hours and includes the following assets:

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba

Coast Guard Cutter Cobia

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod

It was reported the missing were not wearing survival suits or life jackets.

After all leads are exhausted, the Coast Guard suspends a search pending new information.