Coast Guard warns of cold water dangers

Prior to its commissioning in Boston, U.S. Coast Guard cutter James anchors near Boston Light, Aug. 2, 2015. Boston Light is the oldest working lighthouse in America and services the waters where Joshua James, who is credited for rescuing over 600 lives, and the namesake of the Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class cutter, James, lived. (U.S. […]

(WWLP) – The Coast Guard is warning the public about cold water temperatures, and the risk associated with them.

During the month of May alone, there have already been five deaths just in the Northeast.

In less than 30 minutes, people in water temperatures below 70 degrees can get hypothermia, and without a lifejacket, the individual will likely drown.

Even with the warm weather we’ve been experiencing in western Massachusetts, water temperatures typically remain dangerous until July and August.

Captain Richard Schultz, Chief of Prevention for the First Coast Guard District, told 22News, “People want to get out there in their kayaks, or their canoes, once they get turned over in the water they find themselves unable to get to shore and unfortunately we’ve had these number of fatalities that we feel we need to bring to light, to urge people to do the right things to stay safe on the water.”