College students begin to move in, check traffic delays before traveling in the area

(WWLP) – The fall 2021 college semester is ramping up with students headed to the area moving in that may cause traffic delays.
22News is working for you with a list of move-in days for local colleges, including the live WAZE Traffic Map for each area.
UMass Amherst
- Friday, August 27: All First-Year Students Move in.
- Saturday, August 28: Transfer students and Fall 2020/Spring 2021 admits Move in.
- Sunday, August 29: Juniors and Seniors admitted before Fall 2020 Move in.
- Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31: unassisted move-in options available to all students.
Amherst College
- Wednesday, August 25th: New Student Move in.
- Saturday, August 28th to August 29th: Returning Student Move in.
Hampshire College
- Thursday, August 26: New Student Move in.
- Saturday-Sunday, August 28-29: All other students Move in.
Mount Holyoke College
- Wednesday, August 25 – Aug 29: New Student Move in.
- Thursday, August 26: Sophomore Class Move in.
- Friday, August 27 – Aug 28: Juniors and Seniors Class Move in.
Smith College
- Friday, August 27: All First-Year Students Move in.
- Tuesday, August 31 – Wednesday, September 1: All other students Move in.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
- Saturday, August 28th: New Student Move in.
- Sunday, August 29th – Tuesday, August 31: All other students Move in.
Westfield State University
- Thursday, August 26: New Student Move in.
- Sunday, August 29th: All other students Move in.
Western New England University
- Wednesday, August 25: New Student Move in.
- Friday, August 27: Sophomore Move in.
- Saturday, August 28: All other students Move in.
American International College
- Friday, August 27: All First-Year Students Move in.
- Sunday, August 29th: All other students Move in.
Springfield College
- Friday, September 3: All First-Year and New Students Move in.
- Sunday, September 5: All other students Move in.
Drivers in these areas are advised to check traffic maps and avoid colleges and universities when possible.