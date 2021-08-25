College students begin to move in, check traffic delays before traveling in the area

(WWLP) – The fall 2021 college semester is ramping up with students headed to the area moving in that may cause traffic delays.

22News is working for you with a list of move-in days for local colleges, including the live WAZE Traffic Map for each area.

UMass Amherst

  • Friday, August 27: All First-Year Students Move in.
  • Saturday, August 28: Transfer students and Fall 2020/Spring 2021 admits Move in.
  • Sunday, August 29: Juniors and Seniors admitted before Fall 2020 Move in.
  • Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31: unassisted move-in options available to all students.

Amherst College

  • Wednesday, August 25th: New Student Move in.
  • Saturday, August 28th to August 29th: Returning Student Move in.

Hampshire College

  • Thursday, August 26: New Student Move in.
  • Saturday-Sunday, August 28-29: All other students Move in.

Mount Holyoke College

  • Wednesday, August 25 – Aug 29: New Student Move in.
  • Thursday, August 26: Sophomore Class Move in.
  • Friday, August 27 – Aug 28: Juniors and Seniors Class Move in.

Smith College

  • Friday, August 27: All First-Year Students Move in.
  • Tuesday, August 31 – Wednesday, September 1: All other students Move in.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts

  • Saturday, August 28th: New Student Move in.
  • Sunday, August 29th – Tuesday, August 31: All other students Move in.

Westfield State University

  • Thursday, August 26: New Student Move in.
  • Sunday, August 29th: All other students Move in.

Western New England University

  • Wednesday, August 25: New Student Move in.
  • Friday, August 27: Sophomore Move in.
  • Saturday, August 28: All other students Move in.

American International College

  • Friday, August 27: All First-Year Students Move in.
  • Sunday, August 29th: All other students Move in.

Springfield College

  • Friday, September 3: All First-Year and New Students Move in.
  • Sunday, September 5: All other students Move in.

Drivers in these areas are advised to check traffic maps and avoid colleges and universities when possible.

