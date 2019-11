SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the fourth consecutive year, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and Operation will be delivering coats to local children in need in Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the delivery will take place at Springfield’s Partners for Community Action located on 721 State Street at 10:00 a.m.

Over 500 new coats will be distributed in communities across the state including Taunton, Longmeadow, Agawam, Brocton, Attleboro, and Methuen.