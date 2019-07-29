Columbia Gas paying $143M to settle all Merrimack Valley class action lawsuits

In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, firefighters battle a large structure fire in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston. (WCVB via AP)

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas is settling all class action lawsuits regarding damages resulting from the Merrimack Valley explosions.

The company will pay $143 million into a settlement for thousands of residents and businesses affected by the incident.

“What happened last September was tragic, and we will always be mindful of its impact on our customers and everyone in the communities we serve, including those represented by this settlement,” said Joe Hamrock, CEO and President of Columbia Gas’ parent company NiSource.

According to Columbia Gas, $1 billion in funds has been dedicated to address the needs of affected customers, residents, and communities. The money continues to go toward restoration, temporary housing, and claims.

A series of gas explosions set fire to dozens of homes in the Merrimack Valley on September 13, 2018, killing one and injuring more than 20 others.