Columbia Gas sentenced in connection with 2018 explosions

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass. Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and its parent, NiSource Inc., announced Monday, July 29, 2019, a settlement had been reached in class action lawsuits resulting from the disaster across several towns north of Boston. (WCVB via AP, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was sentenced Tuesday in connection with the gas explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover that killed one, injured 22 and damaged homes and buildings in September 2018.

According to the office of United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, Bay State Gas Company, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was ordered by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to pay a criminal fine of $53,030,116 which represents twice the amount of profits that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts earned between 2015 and 2018 from a pipeline infrastructure program called the Gas System Enhancement Plan (GSEP).

In addition to that fine, the court also sentenced Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to a three-year period of probation where Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ operations will be subject to a monitor to ensure their compliance with federal and state safety regulations. The three year period of probation will continue until CMA is sold to a qualified buyer.

Lelling stated that in February 2020 the company agreed to plead guilty to violating a minimum safety standard of the Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act relating to the failure to implement procedures to prevent the over-pressurization of its low-pressure gas distribution system in South Lawrence during a pipe replacement project known as the South Union Project.

“We expect utility companies operating in our communities to do so safely and responsibly. Instead Columbia Gas acted with reckless disregard for safety by cutting corners and relying on lax protocols. The result was catastrophic – stealing one life, harming dozens, and impacting the home and livelihoods of hundreds more. Today’s sentence serves as little comfort to the victims, but is another step towards terminating Columbia Gas’s business in Massachusetts.” -United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with CMA’s parent company, NiSource, Inc. based in Indiana. As part of the DPA, NiSource has agreed to undertake its best efforts to sell CMA after which NiSource and CMA would stop all gas pipeline operations in Massachusetts. In exchange for the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s agreement to defer prosecution of NiSource they have also agreed to forfeit any profit it may earn from the sale of CMA and implement each of the safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board.

On September 13, 2018, the over-pressurization of a low-pressure gas distribution system in South Lawrence caused multiple fires and explosions in the communities of Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover. One person in Lawrence was killed, another was severely disabled, 22 people were injured and approximately 131 residential homes and commercial buildings were damaged.

According to Lelling, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts recklessly disregarded a known safety risk related to regulator control lines, which was sections of pipe connected to regulator stations that helped monitor and control downstream gas pressure. By at least 2015, according to an internal company notice, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts knew that the failure to properly account for control lines in construction projects could lead to a “catastrophic event,” including fires and explosions. Aging cast-iron pipes were being replaced but the failure to remove or relocate control line pipes that were later abandoned would automatically cause regulator stations to continually increase pressure to the point of dangerous over-pressurization.

The DPA with NiSource acknowledges the fact that NiSource has previously made substantial voluntary restitution payments to the victims of the September 2018 incident, and has agreed to seek to resolve all pending civil claims. Most of the $53 million fine will be directed to the Justice Department’s Crime Victims Fund, which is a major funding source for victim services throughout the United States.