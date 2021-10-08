Columbus Day weekend travel reminders in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on state highways.

MassDOT has shut down construction outside of fixed work zones until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, consider public transportation, and bring a face-covering for travel during the holiday weekend. If you’re on the eastern part of the state, the HOV lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy opens at 1 p.m. Friday.

The highway assistance program is increasing patrols on major roadways to support drivers who may need roadside assistance.

Due to the Boston Marathon on Monday, October 11, the MBTA will be closing several stations, including Copley Square in Boston for a period of time.

"We expect higher traffic volume than normal starting on Thursday so anyone traveling should allow extra time to reach destinations," said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.