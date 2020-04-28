Comcast extends free internet, late fees and disconnections until late June

(WWLP) – Comcast is extending its commitment to provide free internet to customers as they continue to adjust through the Covid-19 crisis.
The global media and technology company said its extending Xfinity Hotspots for all, offering 60-days free of internet essentials for low-income families, waiving late fees and disconnections and giving unlimited data until June 30.
Comcast said as shelter in place continues during Covid-19 crisis and schools remain closed across the country, it will extend its commitments for Xfinity customers to make sure students can finish the school year from home and remain connected to the internet.
“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”
Comcast had originally announced an extension for March 13. Now, the following commitments will be extended into the summertime:
- No Disconnects and Waiving Late Fees: We will not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service, and we will waive late fees if they contact us and let us know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Our care teams are available to offer flexible payment options or help find other solutions.
- Xfinity WiFi Free for Everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers.
- Pausing Our Data Plan: With so many people working and educating from home, we want our customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans to give all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
- Internet Essentials: Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. We are extending our offer of 60 days of complimentary service for new customers through June 30. Internet Essentials is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.