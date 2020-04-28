Comcast extends free internet, late fees and disconnections until late June

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR COMCAST – The product engineering floor at the Comcast Center as seen Monday, Oct. 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand as well as to businesses. Comcast logo pictured. (Jeff Fusco/AP Images for […]

(WWLP) – Comcast is extending its commitment to provide free internet to customers as they continue to adjust through the Covid-19 crisis.

The global media and technology company said its extending Xfinity Hotspots for all, offering 60-days free of internet essentials for low-income families, waiving late fees and disconnections and giving unlimited data until June 30.

Comcast said as shelter in place continues during Covid-19 crisis and schools remain closed across the country, it will extend its commitments for Xfinity customers to make sure students can finish the school year from home and remain connected to the internet.

“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”

Comcast had originally announced an extension for March 13. Now, the following commitments will be extended into the summertime: