Comcast western Massachusetts customers experiencing outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comcast customers in western Massachusetts are experiencing an outage Monday night.
Comcast spokeswoman Kristen Roberts said they are aware of the issue impacting their residential Voice customers in Massachusetts. It’s only affecting incoming calls, she added.
Statement on behalf of Comcast:
Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We know our customers depend on our services and we apologize for this problem.Kristen Roberts, Comcast western New England Spokeswoman
22News will bring you an update you on when services restore, stay with us for the latest.