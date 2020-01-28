Comcast western Massachusetts customers experiencing outage

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR COMCAST – The product engineering floor at the Comcast Center as seen Monday, Oct. 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand as well as to businesses. Comcast logo pictured. (Jeff Fusco/AP Images for […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comcast customers in western Massachusetts are experiencing an outage Monday night.

Comcast spokeswoman Kristen Roberts said they are aware of the issue impacting their residential Voice customers in Massachusetts. It’s only affecting incoming calls, she added.

Statement on behalf of Comcast:

Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We know our customers depend on our services and we apologize for this problem. Kristen Roberts, Comcast western New England Spokeswoman

