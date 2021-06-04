Committee meets to discuss how to protect MA residents during hurricane season

(BOSTON) – Hurricane season has officially begun in the Commonwealth.

This is a crucial time in the planning process for hurricane season. Members of the Emergency Response Committee met on Friday to better understand how to protect Massachusetts as we head into the worst of hurricane season.

Most natural disasters take place between June 1 and November 30, which is how it got the name ‘hurricane season.’

Here in the Commonwealth, a majority of the storms that we’re hit with come in the months of August, September, and October.

To get ready for heavy rain, floods, tornados and the power outages that come with them, lawmakers are working on a plan with officials MEMA and the Red Cross. They believe connecting with the public so that resident stay informed in during emergency situations is a top priority.

“We’re on Facebook, we’re on Twitter and we’re also on LinkedIn so when emergencies happen, we do use our social media to share what we’re doing,” said Holly Grant of the Red Cross.

To prepare for hurricane season the state is stockpiling resources like sandbags, generators, bottled water and much more.

State leaders also have an evacuation plan in the works to help residents get to safety if a natural disaster strikes in any region of the state.