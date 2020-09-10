Sale of MassMutual retirement business includes 2,000 employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the financial crisis continues, more announcements of layoffs, acquisitions, and mergers continue to roll in.

Locally, UMass Amherst, one the area’s biggest employers laid off 850 employees, MGM Springfield has laid off 1,000 employees and even though MassMutual isn’t laying anyone off, they are still losing thousands of employees to a different company.

MassMutual announced that a new company, Empower Retirement, will be acquiring their retirement plan business. The deal includes 2,000 MassMutual employees.

And the news is not giving people much hope that the economy will bounce back.

“I’m retired. I’m a retired taxi-driver here in Springfield,” said resident Joe Gervasini. “It hasn’t affected me but for the people that are laid off it’s tough times for them.”

A MassMutual spokesperson told 22News that all 2,000 employees work in the retirement business plan which was acquired by Empower Retirement for $2.35 billion.

The transaction between the companies has not been finalized just yet but is expected to be in the coming days.